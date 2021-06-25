UI/UX for eLearning platform

Design Brief

Good day, everyone!

My name is Jorge Sainz, and I'm about to launch a business. In the next weeks, I'll be discussing the product's plan, ideas, and budgets with investors in further detail.

I'm looking for a freelancer or an agency to help me with the design process. Since I'm currently negotiating the financing round, I'm looking for some flexibility. As a result, the overall number of pages may change (from 6 up to 10).

The product is an eLearning platform where users may subscribe to learn driving theory in order to pass a test that will allow them to obtain a driver's license.

The app is divided into the following sections:

Login procedure (the classic login, register, recover).

Display of the payment screen (some banners through the app which lead them to a subscribe page which a payment form integrated).

Dashboard: a basic screen containing some graphs, the results of recent tests, and data.

Tests: Create a test based on a configuration, run the test with users selecting the right questions, and view the test results.

Dictionary: cards containing many concepts and definitions. When consumers click on an idea, they may be directed to a specific word.

Notes: a page that contains an index of many articles (notes) from which visitors may learn. Assume the following scenario: The first chapter covers the terminology and fundamentals of driving: Section 1: Permissions and legal obligations, among other things.

Users can update their account information (email, password, subscription and payment information, and so on) on their profile.

As I stated earlier, the number of screens may vary, and I will attempt to adapt to whatever direction the investment round takes. Please let me know if you're interested and get in touch with me so we can talk more about it.

Thanks for your time!

Best Regards,

Jorge Sainz