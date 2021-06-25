Back
Design Brief

Website Design for Hoop Fuse

Hello,

I am looking to get a website design done for Hoop Fuse.

It is an NFT basketball game where users can own their own team. I have some styles that I like and will share with you, and I am looking for 5 pages to be completed.

I have a logo, but you will be in charge of the site's branding, icons, and perhaps re-creating the logo. Although the site should be straightforward, I am looking for a well-designed website. I'll be able to walk you through every step of the process.


Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x00005640166b04c0>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner