Design Brief

New Webflow Website & Intranet

We are looking to hire a full-stack Webflow design/development company. Our team is migrating from WordPress to Webflow and looking to build our patient-facing website in addition to an internal intranet. This project requires an agent who can handle the wireframe, design, and development phases with completion in 5-weeks.

Responsibilities:

  • Provide Project Manager
  • Create Wireframes
  • Create Designs
  • Develop Website in Webflow
  • Develop Intranet with User Login System and Database
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 24, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Illustration
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
