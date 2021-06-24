New Webflow Website & Intranet
We are looking to hire a full-stack Webflow design/development company. Our team is migrating from WordPress to Webflow and looking to build our patient-facing website in addition to an internal intranet. This project requires an agent who can handle the wireframe, design, and development phases with completion in 5-weeks.
Responsibilities:
- Provide Project Manager
- Create Wireframes
- Create Designs
- Develop Website in Webflow
- Develop Intranet with User Login System and Database