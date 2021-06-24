Back
Design Brief

Banner and display ads for online event

We need an event banner and a set of display ads for retargeting visitors to remind them of an upcoming event. We have run a small test and have some idea what visuals worked better.

We will supply our logo, text, and some assets. We need to you

  1. Make a banner for the LinkedIn event https://www.linkedin.com/events/conjointanalysis101-withexample6813056099286183937/
  2. Make versions of display ads in several sizes:
  • 300x250
  • 300x600
  • 160x600
  • 970x250
  • 728x90
  • 320x50
  • 600x600
  • 600x315
  • 600x500

We need the outputs in png as well as PhotoShop/Illustrator/PDF formats.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 24, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Data?1624585653&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner