Banner and display ads for online event
We need an event banner and a set of display ads for retargeting visitors to remind them of an upcoming event. We have run a small test and have some idea what visuals worked better.
We will supply our logo, text, and some assets. We need to you
- Make a banner for the LinkedIn event https://www.linkedin.com/events/conjointanalysis101-withexample6813056099286183937/
- Make versions of display ads in several sizes:
- 300x250
- 300x600
- 160x600
- 970x250
- 728x90
- 320x50
- 600x600
- 600x315
- 600x500
We need the outputs in png as well as PhotoShop/Illustrator/PDF formats.