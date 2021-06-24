Banner and display ads for online event

Design Brief

We need an event banner and a set of display ads for retargeting visitors to remind them of an upcoming event. We have run a small test and have some idea what visuals worked better.

We will supply our logo, text, and some assets. We need to you

Make a banner for the LinkedIn event https://www.linkedin.com/events/conjointanalysis101-withexample6813056099286183937/ Make versions of display ads in several sizes:

300x250

300x600

160x600

970x250

728x90

320x50

600x600

600x315

600x500

We need the outputs in png as well as PhotoShop/Illustrator/PDF formats.