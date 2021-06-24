FinTech StartUp Concept Design

Design Brief

FinTech Start-Up looking for a designer to create a mobile-based design of our product. We're creating a new social investing platform that allows people to invest in stocks, helping them set their financial goals and learning more about the stock market. The platform is AI-driven to ensure investments are safe, fun, and educational.

We believe investing should be a fun and social activity without all the jargon and middlemen. The platform will allow people to engage as much or as little as they wish.

We have a crisp vision and a baseline product definition, looking for a designer to bring it to life with a few mock-up pages.