Design Brief

We're launching a brand for hangover cure/productivity powders to mix with water the morning after drinking.

I put together a very simple brief based on a survey we sent to customers: docs.google.com/presentation/d/1F1xbLhfMSb9-3F9_jZgTK0L2YmO6tGUVntBq1hhoi98/edit?usp=sharing

We would also need a simple text logo designed for the name "Revive" and a color pallet chosen for the brand based on the info in the brief.