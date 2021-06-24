Back
Design Brief

Sr. UI/Visual & Graphic Designer

We're looking for an exceptional graphic designer to join a passionate and close-knit creative team responsible for developing a wide variety of marketing assets with well-rounded design experience. A designer who enjoys designing web pages, brochures, logos, signs, t-shirts, presentations, and other marketing materials.

You Will:

  • Use strong project management skills to take a wide variety of web and print projects from conception through completion.
  • Design user-friendly presentation templates for large events.
  • Work with the team to develop marketing concepts for websites, mobile and social applications, rich media, print, viral campaigns etc.

Why join Ping? Because we're a winning team.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 24, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
More than $50K
About the client
