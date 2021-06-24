Sr. UI/Visual & Graphic Designer

Design Brief

We're looking for an exceptional graphic designer to join a passionate and close-knit creative team responsible for developing a wide variety of marketing assets with well-rounded design experience. A designer who enjoys designing web pages, brochures, logos, signs, t-shirts, presentations, and other marketing materials.

You Will:

Use strong project management skills to take a wide variety of web and print projects from conception through completion.

Design user-friendly presentation templates for large events.

Work with the team to develop marketing concepts for websites, mobile and social applications, rich media, print, viral campaigns etc.

Why join Ping? Because we're a winning team.