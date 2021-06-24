New art direction for illustrations

Design Brief

Ornikar is in the midst of a rebranding. Our new visual identity has been defined. We are now looking at extending it to illustrations by defining a new style in line with our new charter. We will need to recreate our illustration library, composed of about 100 illustrations, to include them in our product interfaces.

We are looking for an experienced profile, having already done the exercise of defining an illustrative style based on the brand platform and the graphic charter.

Our desire is to be fully integrated into the creative process and to find an illustrator who can bring us creative leadership while also putting his expertise to work for Ornikar's objectives and constraints.

The major steps of the project will be:

Workshop to audit the current illustrations and discuss the graphic charter

Definition of the new style of illustrations with Thomas (Lead Brand Designer) and Julien (VP of Design)

Production of the new illustrations.

The expected deliverables are: