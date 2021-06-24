Back
Design Brief

AR UI-focused-prototype

First MVP:

  1. AR-enabled photo of a loved one would be the trigger for a food-evoked emotional experience (Cool AR exemplar 19-crimes Wine: Link).
  2. Loving message
  3. 8-10 Autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) recipe cooking steps (similar to the first 5 minutes of this vide: Link).

Other sources:

Timeline for delivery: August 2, 2021 

Thank you in advance for your consideration and happy to schedule a zoom to discuss the use-case I have in mind further.  

Ever grateful,

Pooya

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 24, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
