Design Brief

Illustrations for a landing page

ILLUSTRATOR NEEDED FOR HEALTHCARE APPLICATION

We are getting ready to launch a new product: a two-sided marketplace for healthcare. We want to create an illustration style, based on our brand style guide.

Our product targets nurses, nursing assistants, and other healthcare workers. We want to create a friendly, professional, "business-cool" aesthetic for our illustrations. We are open to different ideas but have a couple of ideas about how we'd like to do it.

We're looking for an illustrator to help us explore a creative direction and execute.

We're a startup, so the budget isn't huge. But we're paying! We won't ask you to work for equity ;)

Deliverables

  • Creative direction for illustrations
  • Hero image illustration for a landing page (potential vector tracing, based on one creative direction we're thinking of)
  • Other illustrations depicting: Creating a Profile, Get Approved, Apply for Jobs, Get Hired, Get Paid Fast, Hire a Nurse
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 23, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Message project owner