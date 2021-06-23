Illustrations for a landing page

Design Brief

ILLUSTRATOR NEEDED FOR HEALTHCARE APPLICATION

We are getting ready to launch a new product: a two-sided marketplace for healthcare. We want to create an illustration style, based on our brand style guide.

Our product targets nurses, nursing assistants, and other healthcare workers. We want to create a friendly, professional, "business-cool" aesthetic for our illustrations. We are open to different ideas but have a couple of ideas about how we'd like to do it.

We're looking for an illustrator to help us explore a creative direction and execute.

We're a startup, so the budget isn't huge. But we're paying! We won't ask you to work for equity ;)

Deliverables