Health Supplement Logo & Product Label

Design Brief

New Dawn Naturals is a woman-owned company that makes natural health supplements to meet the unique health needs of women over 40. Samwise is our weight loss blend of fat-blocking Polyphenols sourced from berries and fruits, combined with Himalayan Shilajit for energy, and a probiotic blend. It's a red powder with a pleasant fruit taste (kind of like fruit punch but without any flavoring, just the natural fruit extracts) that can be added to water or to a smoothie.

The target is women over 40, and especially women 50-70, who are struggling with their weight and the difficulties presented by the hormone changes of menopause, raising a family, and running a home. Primarily suburban, moderate to low education, moderate family income - think classic middle American moms. Typically not a highly career-oriented woman. Not urban, not sophisticated, not highly educated, not high income.

Additional design projects for the right designer will immediately follow, including web page design, email visual design, etc.