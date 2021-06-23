Back
Design Brief

Health Supplement Logo & Product Label

New Dawn Naturals is a woman-owned company that makes natural health supplements to meet the unique health needs of women over 40. Samwise is our weight loss blend of fat-blocking Polyphenols sourced from berries and fruits, combined with Himalayan Shilajit for energy, and a probiotic blend. It's a red powder with a pleasant fruit taste (kind of like fruit punch but without any flavoring, just the natural fruit extracts) that can be added to water or to a smoothie. 

The target is women over 40, and especially women 50-70, who are struggling with their weight and the difficulties presented by the hormone changes of menopause, raising a family, and running a home. Primarily suburban, moderate to low education, moderate family income - think classic middle American moms. Typically not a highly career-oriented woman. Not urban, not sophisticated, not highly educated, not high income.

Additional design projects for the right designer will immediately follow, including web page design, email visual design, etc.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 23, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Ae66fcef4dccb79d62f051b8bf77738e
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner