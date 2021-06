Design Brief

An online school startup by me and my kids we want to have Entrepreneurs restart or start a new business using their existing passion and life experience. We teach digital marketing to sell stuff

I love race cars the number 33 and 27 and gratitude thank you God and if you check my insta account @askaviarya you may see how I like a theme.

So for my website my gift box my diary my hoodie, we need to design a brand identity