Design Brief

FinTech StartUp Concept Design

FinTech Start-Up looking for a designer to create a web-based concept/design of our product. We're creating a new Social Investing platform that allows people to invest in stocks together, deciding on their investments and sharing ideas. The platform also has smarts to ensure investments are safe, fun, competitive, and educational.

We believe investing should be a fun and social activity without all the jargon and middlemen. The platform will allow people to engage as much or as little as they wish.

Think RoboAdvisor meets FantasyFootball meets WallStBets, has a child who only gets the good genes.

We have a crisp vision and a baseline product definition, looking for a designer to bring it to life with a few mock-up pages.

