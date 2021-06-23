Extending the Typeface Comic Neue

Design Brief

This typeface http://www.comicneue.com/ is under SIL Open Font Licence. So we want to add a few glyphs for minority languages in West Africa.

You can see my request and needed new codepoints here: https://github.com/crozynski/comicneue/issues/23

You need to be able to work with Github and have an account there and fork from the source.

The source files are in .glyphs format, so a working version of glyphs seems needed, or possibly FontLab 7 for Windows.

We hope for a good collaboration with the initial creators so that we will have a successful pull request and can merge your work with the main typeface and make it freely available to humans.

Plan B is we would be to just follow the SIL license and create our own new name (Comic Neue) and not include it back with the main strand.

If your quote is good, we could consider including even more glyphs, for even more languages, working from this list: https://fr.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Alphabet_des_langues_nationales_(B%C3%A9nin)

(no worries, most of those glyphs are already in Comic Neue or in my main request)

If you have never worked a pseudo-handwritten typeface for West Africa, we can point you to good examples for inspiration, concerning the shapes of the new glyphs.

For starters look up Andika and Allatuq.

I hate the idea of contests where several people do the work and we pay only one version. I am new here and hope to agree with one specialist and then pay when the work is done (once).

We are an NGO working with a super low budget and trying to free this font for other projects too.

So we will need an experienced person who can efficiently work in Glyphs on a Mac and create those few missing shapes and stay on a reasonable budget so that we will have a win-win.