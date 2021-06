Design Brief

The app is a casual game that has scratch card games, spin the wheel and contests.

Users win tokens and tickets (virtual currency). The contests allow users to win actual real $ prizes like Amazon or other eGift Cards.

We have some existing assets that can be used or you can start from scratch.

Will need you to provide source files along with the final app icons in all sizes.

This should not take you more than a few hours.

Thanks!