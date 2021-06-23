Brand revamp

Design Brief

I currently own the company Millionhair Extensions specializing in real clip-in hair extensions. This is a high-end luxury product and it's appealing to 17-50+ aged women. We are looking for a re-vamp of our current brand and looking for a new logo.

We require the following:

Colour palette

Logo design

Logo adjustment for social media platforms

Font selection

Font usage

Instagram grid and stories layout (Canva template)

Stationery (including labels, business cards, etc)

Iconography

Brand style guide book

This brand will go across all mediums such as digital, print and packaging.

This is within the beauty sector targeting women of all ethnicities.

We want our brand to portray uplifting, trust and confidence.

We want our brand to be contemporary without alienating any of our demographics.

Further inspiration will be provided.