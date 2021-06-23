Back
Design Brief

UI/UX Designer

360Imaging is looking for a UI/UX designer to revamp its website and launch a brand new website aligned with a rebranding project to get a new identity.

Responsibilities:

  • Improve the look and feel of interactive computers and product software
  • Create overall concepts for the user experience within a business webpage or product, ensuring all interactions are intuitive and easy for customers
  • Analyze customer responses and website data to determine high traffic web pages and why some perform better than others
  • Design the aesthetics to be implemented within a website or product, from the layout menus and drop-down options to colors and fonts
  • Build storyboards to conceptualize designs and convey project plans to clients and management
  • Account for and track the human-computer interaction (HCI) element of a design
  • Create surveys for research through various social media platforms to gather feedback on user's ease of use
  • Conduct testing of completed applications, websites and software to Assess user experience

Qualifications:

  • 3-5 years of demonstrated experience in creating and implementing UI design
  • Proficient with visual design programs such as Adobe Photoshop
  • Ability to work effectively in a collaborative environment to create top-performing interfaces
  • Experience creating storyboards and site mapping
  • Advanced problem-solving skills and the ability to optimize data for the best possible outcome
  • Ability to prioritize and manage multiple milestones and projects efficiently
  • Professional written and interpersonal skills
  • Continued education and research into UI trends and current design strategy and technology
  • Experience with coding and ability to troubleshoot using HTML, CSS and comparable languages
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 23, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
