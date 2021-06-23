Design Brief

360Imaging is looking for a UI/UX designer to revamp its website and launch a brand new website aligned with a rebranding project to get a new identity.

Responsibilities:

Improve the look and feel of interactive computers and product software

Create overall concepts for the user experience within a business webpage or product, ensuring all interactions are intuitive and easy for customers

Analyze customer responses and website data to determine high traffic web pages and why some perform better than others

Design the aesthetics to be implemented within a website or product, from the layout menus and drop-down options to colors and fonts

Build storyboards to conceptualize designs and convey project plans to clients and management

Account for and track the human-computer interaction (HCI) element of a design

Create surveys for research through various social media platforms to gather feedback on user's ease of use

Conduct testing of completed applications, websites and software to Assess user experience

Qualifications: