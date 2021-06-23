Design Brief
UI/UX Designer
360Imaging is looking for a UI/UX designer to revamp its website and launch a brand new website aligned with a rebranding project to get a new identity.
Responsibilities:
- Improve the look and feel of interactive computers and product software
- Create overall concepts for the user experience within a business webpage or product, ensuring all interactions are intuitive and easy for customers
- Analyze customer responses and website data to determine high traffic web pages and why some perform better than others
- Design the aesthetics to be implemented within a website or product, from the layout menus and drop-down options to colors and fonts
- Build storyboards to conceptualize designs and convey project plans to clients and management
- Account for and track the human-computer interaction (HCI) element of a design
- Create surveys for research through various social media platforms to gather feedback on user's ease of use
- Conduct testing of completed applications, websites and software to Assess user experience
Qualifications:
- 3-5 years of demonstrated experience in creating and implementing UI design
- Proficient with visual design programs such as Adobe Photoshop
- Ability to work effectively in a collaborative environment to create top-performing interfaces
- Experience creating storyboards and site mapping
- Advanced problem-solving skills and the ability to optimize data for the best possible outcome
- Ability to prioritize and manage multiple milestones and projects efficiently
- Professional written and interpersonal skills
- Continued education and research into UI trends and current design strategy and technology
- Experience with coding and ability to troubleshoot using HTML, CSS and comparable languages