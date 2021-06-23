Design Brief
UI/UX designer to redesign a website
We are looking for a professional UI/UX designer for a couple of tasks. To redesign existing web platform and create an eye-catching landing page
Responsibilities:
- Auditing current UX and providing suggestions on how to improve it
- Creating fully new modern attractive UI
- Collaborate with customer experience team to optimize existing designs
- Working along with our developers
Knowledge, Skills & Experience:
- Vast experience as a UI/UX designer
- Expertise in the FinTech/eCommerce
- Ability to meet the deadline
- Ability to demonstrate strong UX skills
- Relevant experience using Figma
- Excellent written and spoken English to easily communicate with the team
While applying for this job please provide a quote for your services, show your portfolio, and list your hard skills.
Waiting for your applications!