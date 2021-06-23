Back
Design Brief

UI/UX designer to redesign a website

We are looking for a professional UI/UX designer for a couple of tasks. To redesign existing web platform and create an eye-catching landing page

Responsibilities:

  • Auditing current UX and providing suggestions on how to improve it
  • Creating fully new modern attractive UI
  • Collaborate with customer experience team to optimize existing designs
  • Working along with our developers

Knowledge, Skills & Experience:

  • Vast experience as a UI/UX designer
  • Expertise in the FinTech/eCommerce
  • Ability to meet the deadline
  • Ability to demonstrate strong UX skills
  • Relevant experience using Figma
  • Excellent written and spoken English to easily communicate with the team

While applying for this job please provide a quote for your services, show your portfolio, and list your hard skills.

Waiting for your applications!

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 23, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
