UI/UX designer to redesign a website

Design Brief

We are looking for a professional UI/UX designer for a couple of tasks. To redesign existing web platform and create an eye-catching landing page

Responsibilities:

Auditing current UX and providing suggestions on how to improve it

Creating fully new modern attractive UI

Collaborate with customer experience team to optimize existing designs

Working along with our developers

Knowledge, Skills & Experience:

Vast experience as a UI/UX designer

Expertise in the FinTech/eCommerce

Ability to meet the deadline

Ability to demonstrate strong UX skills

Relevant experience using Figma

Excellent written and spoken English to easily communicate with the team

While applying for this job please provide a quote for your services, show your portfolio, and list your hard skills.

Waiting for your applications!