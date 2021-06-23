Design Brief
Creative Logo
Hello!
We are in search for a talented logo designer. Our brand is Wendy Juno which can sound like "when did you know"?
Logo requirements:
- We need a question mark integrated into this logo.
- We are going to use this logo for fashion purposes.
- We need this logo to be timeless (so it looks cool in years to come)
- The logo we need should be simple and creative.
- Please make sure the logo is suitable for being used as a clasp/logo for women's bags too
- Another element that needs to be on the logo is a shield and a unisex crown.
- You are able to include WJ (our business initials) in the logo as well.
- Also we wish to have the union Jack flag (UK flag) integrated into the logo.
Thank you so much for your time and interest in this project.