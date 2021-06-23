Creative Logo

Design Brief

Hello!

We are in search for a talented logo designer. Our brand is Wendy Juno which can sound like "when did you know"?

Logo requirements:

We need a question mark integrated into this logo. We are going to use this logo for fashion purposes. We need this logo to be timeless (so it looks cool in years to come) The logo we need should be simple and creative. Please make sure the logo is suitable for being used as a clasp/logo for women's bags too Another element that needs to be on the logo is a shield and a unisex crown. You are able to include WJ (our business initials) in the logo as well. Also we wish to have the union Jack flag (UK flag) integrated into the logo.

Thank you so much for your time and interest in this project.











