Back
Design Brief

Creative Logo

Hello!

We are in search for a talented logo designer. Our brand is Wendy Juno which can sound like "when did you know"?

Logo requirements:

  1. We need a question mark integrated into this logo.
  2. We are going to use this logo for fashion purposes.
  3. We need this logo to be timeless (so it looks cool in years to come)
  4. The logo we need should be simple and creative.
  5. Please make sure the logo is suitable for being used as a clasp/logo for women's bags too
  6. Another element that needs to be on the logo is a shield and a unisex crown.
  7. You are able to include WJ (our business initials) in the logo as well.
  8. Also we wish to have the union Jack flag (UK flag) integrated into the logo.

Thank you so much for your time and interest in this project.




Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 23, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
15384782e29f617ec55d7c1df6e6787f
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner