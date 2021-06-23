Fun Sticker Pack

Design Brief

Hello,

Want to work with several designers to create unique sticker packs like this: Link

A different designer for each one.

The audience is young tech employees so these stickers need to be something you'd want to put on your laptop.

The theme is "money, wealth, investing".

These should be aimed at tech employees who get paid mostly in stock. The stickers should relate to compensation and salary terms. Some of the jargon you can use is "TC or GTFO", "RSU Rich", "Pay me in equity", "Unicorn Money", "1 year cliff", "Did I vest yet?" etc.

Each sheet should have a minimum of 5 stickers on it

To apply:

Please send me a quote for a flat fee, your timeline and a link to your work.

We will be picking 4 designers to work on 1 sheet each.