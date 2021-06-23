Back
Design Brief

Wooden Jigsaw Designs with cut file

I'm after a designer who has done wooden jigsaw puzzles before with cut files.

I have 4 ideas on a word document and looking for someone to design them and wow me with their amazing skills.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 23, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
