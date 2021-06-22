UI/UX Designer for complex SAAS Solution

Design Brief

Future State Iconography and graphics

Develop a full set of ‘future state’ icons and graphics (PNG format) with consistent styling. Includes (but not limited to):

Section/ workflow graphics

Menu icons

Status icons

Controls (eg: sliders, pick lists, etc)

Default, hover, and selected variations

Available/ disabled variations

Iconography must meet relevant Accessibility standards

In system animations

Development of a series of static and animated system characters for use in various system functions. For example, an “Einstein” animation for the in-system Help. These will be used to help users though-out the SAAS product (learning and help journeys), but also potentially for marketing.

Future State Style Guide

Develop a style guide that can be used during design specification and software development, including (but not limited to):

System color palette

Grid layouts – PC and mobile guidelines

Iconography (as per the previous section)

Imagery and graphics (as per the previous section)

Typography

Controls

Menus (top, side, right-click/in use)

Pop-ups/ dialogue boxes

Wizards

Analytics

Style Guide must meet relevant Accessibility standards

Website Refresh

Modernize, and refresh the current website

Inclusion of B2B portal on website (in future, linked to the re-platforming project)

Consistent style – website and SAAS products styles are aligned

Training and marketing video production

System walkthroughs (with and without narration)

Overview and highlights packages

Professional image selection (eg: from Shutterstock)

Other possible work

As future software requirement specifications are developed, there will likely be the need for additional iconography/ graphics design, plus other long-term UI/UX components.

Personal Qualities

Excellent verbal and written English skills

Speed. This work needs to be done within a reasonable period of time, so the expectation is that you will be able to draw on your past experiences to produce a fluent, user-centered design without the need for extensive customer research.

Pragmatism. Understanding the appropriate balance point between a beautiful design without developing an excessive number of options.

Conciseness. Ability to communicate the design with the least amount of fuss.

Self-directed. We will be working in a remote environment, and you will be expected to work with limited supervision.

Confidence. We need to be guided by you to highlight any gaps that should be addressed.

Sense of Humour. We like to have a giggle, we would expect you to too!

Experience