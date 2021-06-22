UI/UX Designer for complex SAAS Solution
Future State Iconography and graphics
Develop a full set of ‘future state’ icons and graphics (PNG format) with consistent styling. Includes (but not limited to):
Section/ workflow graphics
- Menu icons
- Status icons
- Controls (eg: sliders, pick lists, etc)
- Default, hover, and selected variations
- Available/ disabled variations
Iconography must meet relevant Accessibility standards
In system animations
Development of a series of static and animated system characters for use in various system functions. For example, an “Einstein” animation for the in-system Help. These will be used to help users though-out the SAAS product (learning and help journeys), but also potentially for marketing.
Future State Style Guide
Develop a style guide that can be used during design specification and software development, including (but not limited to):
- System color palette
- Grid layouts – PC and mobile guidelines
- Iconography (as per the previous section)
- Imagery and graphics (as per the previous section)
- Typography
- Controls
- Menus (top, side, right-click/in use)
- Pop-ups/ dialogue boxes
- Wizards
- Analytics
Style Guide must meet relevant Accessibility standards
Website Refresh
Modernize, and refresh the current website
- Inclusion of B2B portal on website (in future, linked to the re-platforming project)
- Consistent style – website and SAAS products styles are aligned
Training and marketing video production
- System walkthroughs (with and without narration)
- Overview and highlights packages
- Professional image selection (eg: from Shutterstock)
Other possible work
- As future software requirement specifications are developed, there will likely be the need for additional iconography/ graphics design, plus other long-term UI/UX components.
Personal Qualities
- Excellent verbal and written English skills
- Speed. This work needs to be done within a reasonable period of time, so the expectation is that you will be able to draw on your past experiences to produce a fluent, user-centered design without the need for extensive customer research.
- Pragmatism. Understanding the appropriate balance point between a beautiful design without developing an excessive number of options.
- Conciseness. Ability to communicate the design with the least amount of fuss.
- Self-directed. We will be working in a remote environment, and you will be expected to work with limited supervision.
- Confidence. We need to be guided by you to highlight any gaps that should be addressed.
- Sense of Humour. We like to have a giggle, we would expect you to too!
Experience
- 2-5 years of demonstrated experience in creating and implementing UX design for mid-range to complex Desktop SAAS software platforms (however we would consider a recent graduate or final year student with exceptional skills)
- We would like to see samples of previous Style Guides that you have developed as an indication of your experience in meeting the role requirements.