Web App, IOS, Android Stocks/Crypto
We are looking for developers to create our Stock and Crypto trading platform.
Looking for a Team or Agency to develop the application on ios/Android & bring my team's vision to life in under a month,
My team is in constant communication through Figma on a daily basis. And also developed design there as well details below:
Applications
- 1 Web Application
- 1 IOS Application
- 1 Android Application
Our Current Resources for Applications
- All Menus and Sub Menus
- User Stories
- UI Design is also made utilizing Figma.com
- Logos/Brand established
- Domains Acquired
- AWS account acquired
After development and launch, we will be adding a lot more features and would love to have ongoing support for updates to the application.
This project means a lot to my team so we are looking for passionate people to work on our project.
It's a great opportunity to have your name on an amazing platform that will be marketed to millions.
Note - We had a development team who gave us a timeline of 62 days until development is finished. Yesterday was the last day it was supposed to be done and there is nothing to show for it besides a basic email capture page.
Please send references for your recent projects or past.