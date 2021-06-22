Web App, IOS, Android Stocks/Crypto

Design Brief

We are looking for developers to create our Stock and Crypto trading platform.

Looking for a Team or Agency to develop the application on ios/Android & bring my team's vision to life in under a month,

My team is in constant communication through Figma on a daily basis. And also developed design there as well details below:

Applications

1 Web Application

1 IOS Application

1 Android Application

Our Current Resources for Applications

All Menus and Sub Menus

User Stories

UI Design is also made utilizing Figma.com

Logos/Brand established

Domains Acquired

AWS account acquired

After development and launch, we will be adding a lot more features and would love to have ongoing support for updates to the application.

This project means a lot to my team so we are looking for passionate people to work on our project.

It's a great opportunity to have your name on an amazing platform that will be marketed to millions.

Note - We had a development team who gave us a timeline of 62 days until development is finished. Yesterday was the last day it was supposed to be done and there is nothing to show for it besides a basic email capture page.

Please send references for your recent projects or past.