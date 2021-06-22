Back
Design Brief

Web App, IOS, Android Stocks/Crypto

We are looking for developers to create our Stock and Crypto trading platform.

Looking for a Team or Agency to develop the application on ios/Android & bring my team's vision to life in under a month,

My team is in constant communication through Figma on a daily basis. And also developed design there as well details below:

Applications

  • 1 Web Application
  • 1 IOS Application
  • 1 Android Application

Our Current Resources for Applications

  • All Menus and Sub Menus
  • User Stories
  • UI Design is also made utilizing Figma.com
  • Logos/Brand established
  • Domains Acquired
  • AWS account acquired

After development and launch, we will be adding a lot more features and would love to have ongoing support for updates to the application.

This project means a lot to my team so we are looking for passionate people to work on our project.

It's a great opportunity to have your name on an amazing platform that will be marketed to millions.

Note - We had a development team who gave us a timeline of 62 days until development is finished. Yesterday was the last day it was supposed to be done and there is nothing to show for it besides a basic email capture page.

Please send references for your recent projects or past.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 22, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
3dc00f5d4cf649d51791b1b27d67d5e6
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner