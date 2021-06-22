Buzz.ai Logo Design
We are a SaaS company that specializes in multi-channel outreach. Right now we are Growbot (growbotinc.com). We are currently changing our name and entire brand to Buzz (buzz.ai). We need a techy-looking logo designed ASAP!
