Design Brief

Buzz.ai Logo Design

We are a SaaS company that specializes in multi-channel outreach. Right now we are Growbot (growbotinc.com). We are currently changing our name and entire brand to Buzz (buzz.ai). We need a techy-looking logo designed ASAP!

Project status
Closed
Date posted
Jun 22, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
