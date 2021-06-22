UI/UX design for professional community

Design Brief

We are looking for a UI designer to help design new features for Firneo (firneo.com), a professional development platform for people in emerging career tracks (like partnerships, data science, growth marketing, customer success, and more).

We have a number of projects where we'll need help, but the first is creating an interactive tool that allows our members to compare their current salary & compensation against survey results (e.g., "You're in the 86th percentile on salary").

We're looking to build a relationship with a designer (or agency) who can become our go-to design partner for many other upcoming projects.