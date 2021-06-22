Gaming website page design UI

Design Brief

Hi,

We are a small startup looking to launch in the end of this year a social network website in gaming filed. We are looking for a designer to design for us a "clans" section.

We already have website template, the designer should take care of the in place graphical chart and create 1 page with several tabs.





Please contact me for more details. If your price is much higher, please avoid contact, we are looking for just one to tree page design and the header etc… is already existing.





Thanks