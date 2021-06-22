Back
Design Brief

Gaming website page design UI

Hi,

We are a small startup looking to launch in the end of this year a social network website in gaming filed. We are looking for a designer to design for us a "clans" section.

We already have website template, the designer should take care of the in place graphical chart and create 1 page with several tabs.


Please contact me for more details. If your price is much higher, please avoid contact, we are looking for just one to tree page design and the header etc… is already existing.


Thanks

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 22, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Product Design
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Db94931678847e7ad570e661a720a183
