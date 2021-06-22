New Logo for Mobile/PC RPG Game

Design Brief

Hi!

I run a tiny indie gaming studio. Our team of 4 (fully remote throughout Latin America) is working on our first online RPG game. The game is titled "Darkzone".

www.darkzone.io

We are currently doing an open Beta on iOS and Android.

While we already have a logo that we have been using this open Beta, we are very interested in finding a logo designer that can help us create a brand new one.





The reasons why we want to create a brand new logo:

The logo looks "dated". It's hard to explain, but there's something about the logo that makes the logo look like an early 2000's Flash game. We want something a bit more modern/minimal. Don't like the texture used on the font. Don't like the overall shape of it and its dimensions.





What we want our new logo to feel like:

Modern and akin to logos used by AAA PC titles

We would like something that fits organically on Steam more than on mobile stores

Not childish but not incredibly serious either (no horror type theme)

Preferably horizontal/landscape in aspect

Easy to read

Some depth/volume but doesn't necessarily need to be "3D"





Thanks for reading!



