Ongoing Freelance Print Graphic Design

Design Brief

Location:

100% Remote. Preference is given to candidates local to Salt Lake City, Utah

What You’ll Do

Design Postcards for State Health Department

Proposal Graphics

Flow text into branded templates to advertise services for Employee Assistance Program

Rebranding InDesign files and/or updating the design

Create MS Word Templates for Newsletters

Translate business and marketing objectives into designs that are clear, compelling, consistent, and visually exciting

Photo retouching and image manipulation as needed

Illustration/drawing for icons and various branded elements

Light video editing and simple animation





Qualifications

Ability to work independently and as part of a team, take direction, receive feedback and execute accordingly

Follow corporate style guide

Ability to meet deadline and proactively communicate when work is behind

An excellent eye for visual elements (layout, type, and fonts)

A keen eye for aesthetics and details (photography, design, typography, etc.)

Expert Adobe InDesign and Microsoft Word (MS Word)

Advanced Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and MS PowerPoint

Familiarity with Adobe Premiere and Adobe After Effects

Ability to learn and use productivity software (ClickUp)





When You Apply, Please Provide the Following