Design Brief

Ongoing Freelance Print Graphic Design

Location: 

100% Remote. Preference is given to candidates local to Salt Lake City, Utah

What You’ll Do

  • Design Postcards for State Health Department
  • Proposal Graphics
  • Flow text into branded templates to advertise services for Employee Assistance Program
  • Rebranding InDesign files and/or updating the design
  • Create MS Word Templates for Newsletters
  • Translate business and marketing objectives into designs that are clear, compelling, consistent, and visually exciting
  • Photo retouching and image manipulation as needed
  • Illustration/drawing for icons and various branded elements
  • Light video editing and simple animation


Qualifications

  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team, take direction, receive feedback and execute accordingly
  • Follow corporate style guide
  • Ability to meet deadline and proactively communicate when work is behind
  • An excellent eye for visual elements (layout, type, and fonts)
  • A keen eye for aesthetics and details (photography, design, typography, etc.)
  • Expert Adobe InDesign and Microsoft Word (MS Word)
  • Advanced Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and MS PowerPoint
  • Familiarity with Adobe Premiere and Adobe After Effects
  • Ability to learn and use productivity software (ClickUp)


When You Apply, Please Provide the Following

  • Portfolio
  • Hourly Rate
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 22, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
