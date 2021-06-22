Design Brief
Ongoing Freelance Print Graphic Design
Location:
100% Remote. Preference is given to candidates local to Salt Lake City, Utah
What You’ll Do
- Design Postcards for State Health Department
- Proposal Graphics
- Flow text into branded templates to advertise services for Employee Assistance Program
- Rebranding InDesign files and/or updating the design
- Create MS Word Templates for Newsletters
- Translate business and marketing objectives into designs that are clear, compelling, consistent, and visually exciting
- Photo retouching and image manipulation as needed
- Illustration/drawing for icons and various branded elements
- Light video editing and simple animation
Qualifications
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team, take direction, receive feedback and execute accordingly
- Follow corporate style guide
- Ability to meet deadline and proactively communicate when work is behind
- An excellent eye for visual elements (layout, type, and fonts)
- A keen eye for aesthetics and details (photography, design, typography, etc.)
- Expert Adobe InDesign and Microsoft Word (MS Word)
- Advanced Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and MS PowerPoint
- Familiarity with Adobe Premiere and Adobe After Effects
- Ability to learn and use productivity software (ClickUp)
When You Apply, Please Provide the Following
- Portfolio
- Hourly Rate