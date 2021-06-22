Create web page that fits existing brand

Design Brief

Our brand guide can be found here: http://nven.tv/branding. The site you are design a new page for is http://inventive.io

We have copy for the new page /industries which will provide a high-level description of where we focus with a list of the various industries that we work in. This list of industries can be added to so think of a "card view" here that is a dynamic list of industries.

Our strategy for web pages is to be less text-heavy at the first level (so you can find what you are looking for quickly), a bit more descriptive at the second level, and very descriptive at the third level. Always visually compelling, always with some subtle animations and scroll interactions. Think agency site, not corporate polish.

/industries - visually compelling to tell story, not text-heavy

/industries/higher-education - visually compelling to tell story, not text heavy (bit more text)

/industries/higher-education/client - tells the story, still visually compelling

The copy for this page can be found here.

The sitemap for this page so you can see where your page fits in the flow is here.

Design should be built in Illustrator or XD so that we can merge your work into our existing library (or a tool that can push into XD ultimately).

The library we use for 2d human graphics is https://www.humaaans.com/ but we prefer to use our color pallet vs what they offer out of the box.

Let me know if you have any questions or need clarification.

There are hundreds of other pages we need to be designed. Lots of follow on work here!

Looking to build a relationship with this project.