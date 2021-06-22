Web Designer UX / UI (Freelance)

Design Brief

Digital & Nomad is a boutique studio and agency based in London founded by Estela Oliva, an ex-Google employee and creative entrepreneur. We create digital products such as websites, VR and apps, we also offer digital services to clients from across the globe including campaigns, comms management and digital marketing. We operate online.

We are looking for a highly skilled Web Designer (Freelance) to work on new exciting web projects. We are looking for someone with UX and UI experience and a passion for new forms of communication through design. Please apply with your CV and portfolio. This job is a *freelance* position, day rate £200-290. NO AGENCIES PLEASE.

The Role Involves:

Creating sitemaps of existing sites

Creating wireframes, storyboards, and user journeys

Creating website prototypes

Designing interfaces for the web using Sketch or Figma

Required Skills & Experience:

Web design experience and understanding of current trends

Experience developing innovative solutions to engage users

Familiarity with interaction design and information architecture

Mastery of design programmes and tools such as Sketch, Figma, Framer, Photoshop and InVision, and have an ability to quickly adapt to new technologies and show a willingness to keep their skills and knowledge current.

Experience working with web developers, project managers, strategists and account handlers.

Great communication and organisational skills, with attention to detail being key.

https://www.digitalandnomad.co/



