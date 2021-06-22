Logo Design

Design Brief

HTW TOTAL WELLBEING

The Lifestyle Medicine & Wellness Care Centre

LOGO BRIEF

Objective:

HTW Total Wellbeing is launched with the aim to empower people to enjoy the longest, most satisfying and productive quality of life possible- to be well, stay well and reduce the risk for early death from preventable disease.

To steer people to take the right steps in their journey towards good health.

Parent Company Logo: (please see our logo at https://www.healthtravellersworldwide.com/)

Our belief and philosophy transpire from our logo which signifies a compass, having taken inspiration from The Star of Bethlehem and the al-Asturlab navigational instrument used in ancient times for seeking directions. Anyone seeking medical help can rely on us to provide guidance and directions to the best-suited healthcare institutions and doctors worldwide. Because we value every life and it is with this deeply rooted philosophy, we are here to do all that we can to get you better.

HTW Total Wellbeing Logo:

Should signify a one-stop trustworthy destination for those committed to seeking good health and wellbeing. The logo should bring in positivity and feel-good factor.

HTW+Total Wellness

The letters HTW could be embedded either under the Star of Bethlehem or Ship’s Steering Wheel to signify the right direction one would be taking. HTW believes in providing the right direction to participants in its present endeavour. A seal of trustworthiness.

“Total” should reflect everything ( all services) available in one place rather than going to many places for those seeking wellness.

Wellness:

Wellness should bring in the elements of body, mind and soul. The Word “W” may have the tip of the flame/teardrop image indicating meditation. The rest of the letters could signify physical exercise/yoga and diet/good food with the right set of colours.