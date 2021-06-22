Car detailing, website and illustration

Design Brief

For one of my projects, I'm looking for a graphic designer to create a static website with illustrations for a car detailing company.

Pages: 5

Landing

About

Gallery

Offer

Contact

Style:

Isometric

Three-dimensional

Realistic yet still illustrated (I'll provide an example).

Landing Page:

The main idea is to present all offered services by my client on the main page. So, if the user scrolls through the whole landing page, he will know what services this company offers.

My client is offering five main services and which we would like to put on the landing page, probably as separate sections.

Painting/renovation of car seats Cleaning the car interior Washing the car Car polishing Applying a protective coating to the paint (gtechniq)

Important info:

In the (near) future, my client would like to add a switch button like dark/light mode so that users can choose whether they want to see this landing page for car-related or furniture-related services.

Furniture is not having as many services as car-related: