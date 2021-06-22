Immi
Immi App, short for immigration app is an immigration management platform for immigrants, employers, universities, and law firms. The application should look and feel like Gusto, the payroll management application (https://gusto.com/).
There will be 3 different types of users, immigrants, universities, employers, and law firms.
The core components of the application for immigrants is going to be:
- Dashboard: The Dashboard summarizes the immigrant's current and past immigration status. It highlights important updates about visa expiry dates, driver license expiry dates.
- Documents: This Documents page has a list of the core documents the user needs to upload. The document types are displayed in a tabular form, along with the last uploaded date, an upload and view button
- Settings