Design Brief

Immi

Immi App, short for immigration app is an immigration management platform for immigrants, employers, universities, and law firms. The application should look and feel like Gusto, the payroll management application (https://gusto.com/).

There will be 3 different types of users, immigrants, universities, employers, and law firms.

The core components of the application for immigrants is going to be:

  • Dashboard: The Dashboard summarizes the immigrant's current and past immigration status. It highlights important updates about visa expiry dates, driver license expiry dates.
  • Documents: This Documents page has a list of the core documents the user needs to upload. The document types are displayed in a tabular form, along with the last uploaded date, an upload and view button
  • Settings
Project status
Open - 27 days left
Date posted
Jun 22, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
