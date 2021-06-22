Back
Design Brief

Design for fun fintech app & website

We're a fintech startup based out of New Zealand. Our mission is to give people the power to grow and manage their money without lifting a finger.

We need a UI/UX high fidelity mock-up made for our app & a landing page re-design.

We're looking to finish the app design in 2-3 weeks & the web design is about the same time.

Would love to hear from you!

Some apps/platforms we love:

  • Forest
  • Revolut
  • Fabulous
  • Cash app
  • Up Bank Australia
  • Mint.com

Some landing pages I love:

  • The old notpot landing page
  • Happy Tuesdays
  • Pilot Men's Health Australia
  • Robinhood

PS. Bonus if you've also done some game design work.

Project status
Open - 27 days left
Date posted
Jun 22, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
