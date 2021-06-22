Design for fun fintech app & website

Design Brief

We're a fintech startup based out of New Zealand. Our mission is to give people the power to grow and manage their money without lifting a finger.

We need a UI/UX high fidelity mock-up made for our app & a landing page re-design.

We're looking to finish the app design in 2-3 weeks & the web design is about the same time.

Would love to hear from you!

Some apps/platforms we love:

Forest

Revolut

Fabulous

Cash app

Up Bank Australia

Mint.com

Some landing pages I love:

The old notpot landing page

Happy Tuesdays

Pilot Men's Health Australia

Robinhood

PS. Bonus if you've also done some game design work.