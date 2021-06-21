Seeking a designer to craft a website

Design Brief

I'm launching a new investment firm that backs people to buy and run small businesses. I'm hoping to develop a gorgeous website for our firm that inspires potential entrepreneurs and emotionally connects with them at the deepest level.

This website will include a Homepage, an about page, a FAQ page, Blog, a Contact page, and Apply page. The visual theme of the site will be green / hiking/adventure since it really speaks to the fact that we and the people we back are embarking on a journey together.

The homepage will have a lot of copy, so it should have a storyboarded element (perhaps similar to this). The site should be responsive and viewable on both web and mobile.