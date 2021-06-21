Back
Design Brief

Neuop Retail

We need a UI, UX, and logo design for our new retail app.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x000055b1cd6f8770>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner