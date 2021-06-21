Looking for help with a full site build

Design Brief

I am looking for a very talented web designer/graphic artist/animation expert to create a unique website for my digital agency. It needs to have very strong branding and be able to have unique illustrations and animations (you don't have to develop), but needs to be able to communicate ideas for animations. The site needs to be very very unique and next level. The design should be nothing like a template or similar. I may need just 1 very talented individual or may hire as many people as necessary to bring this project to life.

Some examples of sites on the level I'm picturing are:

Would prefer working with an individual compared to an agency if possible.