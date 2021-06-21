Back
Design Brief

Logo/Branding Design Nutritional Company

Seeking a brand/graphic design specialist to work with me in creating my logo that will be used across a wide-range of products (i.e., protein bar packages, whey powder tubs, CBD jars, etc.)

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Data?1624305778&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner