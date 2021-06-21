Brand Style Guide (everything but logo)

Design Brief

Free Agency is a talent startup modernizing how people find & succeed at work.

We provide concierge services and digital products to knowledge workers, mirroring Hollywood-style talent representation and management. Unlike recruiters, we’re entirely paid by and motivated by the individual candidates we work with, enabling us to focus on their career outcomes. Their success is our success.

We’ve started with the tech industry: through our platform, mid to C-level folks in the product, engineering, design, marketing, and ops are doing incredible work at companies like Square, Drift, Roblox, Reddit, Netflix, Amazon, SpaceX, Notion, Peloton, and hundreds more. We’re backed by top-tier venture capital firms like Resolute Ventures, Bloomberg Beta, and Ludlow Ventures.

We're looking to engage an incredible brand designer to help us refresh our overall brand style. This is specifically not about our logo, which we love and intend to keep, but instead about everything else related to our visual presence.

Overall brand style and visual themes, including color scheme, logo usage, fonts, photography, and general treatment.

Graphic direction (other designers are available to contribute), including iconography and data visualization.

Visual design exploration, including web layout, one-pager + deck design, social images, and blog design.

At the end of our time together, Free Agency should have an incredible brand design and style guide to use. If it's of mutual interest, we will continue to engage strong designers for continued work, consulting on one-off projects, and adjacent needs (print + swag).