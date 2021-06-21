Back
Design Brief

GIF Design

Designer abandoned project

  1. The first alert needs to be changed to (look at this link - impacfleet365-my.sharepoint.com/:i:/g/personal/andrew_impacfleet_com/EaWq4NsLUidPuM6OAvoRrfYBf5OGC8oLGbMIYz3AEQl_MQ?e=YGLKPy)
  2. The time needs to be scaled back(see below instructions)

Can you speed the video up in the following portions a little and get it under 1 min and 45 seconds?

  • There’s a 19 second drawn-out period between .19 and .38 minutes.
  • And 10 seconds period between :48 and :56.
  • And about 12 second period between 1:05 and 1:17.
  • And about 8 seconds period between 1:30 and 1:38.
  • The GIF can end at 1:56 instead of 2:06.

If each one of these portions is sped up to be only a 2 to 4-second transition, this should be able to be shaved down by a good 45 seconds making the total video about 1:45 minutes.

Here's the unfinished project link: impacfleet365-my.sharepoint.com/:v:/g/personal/andrew_impacfleet_com/EeGgaCWnKepPrHy1zwrckkIBqdbP1mlAUjLRJ-MbtUw8kQ?e=jYAfS9.

