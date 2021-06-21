Back
Design Brief

Landing Redesign

Hello,

We are a small Fintech company that is looking to re-design our current landing page.

Here is what we have www.mycashq.com

Here are the examples of what we would like to have:

Thanks a lot!

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
