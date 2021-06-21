Back
Design Brief

Landing page

Looking for someone who can recreate our landing page.

Old version: https://mycashq.com

New should be like: https://www.afriexapp.com/

NOTE: landing page builders preferable

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
