Back
Design Brief

Cartoon Illustration

Hey there! I am looking for a Cartoon Illustrator to draw up a mascot for our new brand. This would be a great opportunity for additional work throughout the year.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x0000558c7952bec0>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner