Design Brief
Cartoon Illustration
Hey there! I am looking for a Cartoon Illustrator to draw up a mascot for our new brand. This would be a great opportunity for additional work throughout the year.
🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey there! I am looking for a Cartoon Illustrator to draw up a mascot for our new brand. This would be a great opportunity for additional work throughout the year.