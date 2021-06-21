Design Brief

We are looking for amazing UI/UX designers to design our mobile application. The UI/UX Designer position will play a key role in the building of our brand. As a Designer, you will work closely with all members of the team to help create a first-class experience across all platforms. The right candidate should be highly motivated, will bring fresh ideas to the table, innovate to mix things up and go beyond the brief, and demonstrate a deep sense of curiosity and creativity in pursuit of the best work of your life.

The successful candidate will serve as a champion for great UI/UX, making our user experience the best it can be for our members and clients.

Who You Are:

Interest and ability to thrive in a fast-paced startup environment – ability to wear multiple hats, deal with ambiguity, and ride out the churn of context-switching. Proven ability to focus and prioritize, exercise MVP thinking, manage your time and focus and avoid distractions. Possess excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to present a strong rationale for design decisions Appetite for collaboration and team-based decision-making

What You’ll Do:

Collaborate with the product team to understand business needs and develop measure and iterate designs Leverage existing design system and contribute new patterns as needed to improve and refine the system Generate detailed designs, flows, and interactions and work closely with developers to ensure the final product is built to specifications. Continuously advocate for the users' needs, and be able to tell our brand story through your work Propose and validate hypotheses and optimize our site experience through qualitative and quantitative studies and A/B testing Support your design work using all available insights including quantitative data and site metrics, customer feedback, and usability findings Dive into session replays, heat mapping, and site analytics to understand customer behavior

Required Qualifications:

3+ years of web design experience Speed and mastery working in common design and prototyping tools such as Adobe XD, Figma, Sketch, Illustrator, and Photoshop Strong understanding of web standards and the latest web and mobile technologies, image optimization, and cross-platform compatibility. A record of applying your design skills to create product and business impact Mastery of an iterative design process: incorporating feedback, launching quickly, and testing hypotheses

Interested candidates, do drop me a message and I will be able to furnish more details on the project.