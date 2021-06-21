Vietnam Designer & Content Writing

Design Brief

Hi,

I'm seeking a Vietnam Freelancer to assist me to handle the F&B brand's social media page.

Requirement:

Know Vietnamese and English (content requests in Vietnamese); conversation is occasionally conducted in English.

Able to assist during business hours (not all the time, as long as can support to complete the artwork before the deadline)

Facebook content planning

Social media Facebook create artwork (Total 6 post per month, including 1 short video clip - 30sec -1 min)

Please let me know your projected salary in advance and submit your portfolio for assessment.

I appreciate it.