Design Brief

Vietnam Designer & Content Writing

Hi,

I'm seeking a Vietnam Freelancer to assist me to handle the F&B brand's social media page.

Requirement:

  • Know Vietnamese and English (content requests in Vietnamese); conversation is occasionally conducted in English.
  • Able to assist during business hours (not all the time, as long as can support to complete the artwork before the deadline)
  • Facebook content planning
  • Social media Facebook create artwork (Total 6 post per month, including 1 short video clip - 30sec -1 min)

Please let me know your projected salary in advance and submit your portfolio for assessment.

I appreciate it.

Project status
Closed
Date posted
Jun 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
