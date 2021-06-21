Vietnam Designer & Content Writing
Hi,
I'm seeking a Vietnam Freelancer to assist me to handle the F&B brand's social media page.
Requirement:
- Know Vietnamese and English (content requests in Vietnamese); conversation is occasionally conducted in English.
- Able to assist during business hours (not all the time, as long as can support to complete the artwork before the deadline)
- Facebook content planning
- Social media Facebook create artwork (Total 6 post per month, including 1 short video clip - 30sec -1 min)
Please let me know your projected salary in advance and submit your portfolio for assessment.
I appreciate it.