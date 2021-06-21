Back
Design Brief

Visual/UI Designer

In our Marketing Department, I'm searching for a part-time (20 hours per week) contractor to work on an e-commerce platform. (3-month contract)

The task is entirely remote (in the PST timezone).

Work closet with the lead designer to concept and produce compelling graphic and interactive experiences for digital marketing campaigns, website, and social media with minimal supervision.

Proven ability to design innovative design solutions from wireframes and creative briefs that are on target with the objectives.

Generate clear ideas, concepts, and designs of creative assets from beginning to end.

Collaborate with cross-functional team members such as the marketing team, UX architects, developers, and stakeholders to develop groundbreaking designs across marketing channels

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
More than $50K
About the client
