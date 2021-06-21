Planner
Hello Designers,
I'm seeking someone to develop a Teacher Planner/Academic Diary for the 2020/2021 school year, starting in August and ending in August.
It must include the following: Brand - Calm Minds - Teacher Planner
The Calm Minds Brand needs a logo. Use peaceful colors such as light blue.
- One Page for Contact details.
- One Page for Personal Targets (Short, Medium, and Long Term)
- One Page for Professional Targets (Short, Medium and Long Term) (see passionplanner.com for inspiration)
- One Page with the full calendar from August 20 - to August 21 with a key that includes Holidays, Key Dates, and then two spaces for personalized dates they will highlight.
- Each Week must start on a Sunday - Saturday - Be dated, and have space for the work to-do list, a personalized to-do list, weekly focus, and a blank Ideas space.
- Before the 1st of Each month it must have a two-page month breakdown and a space for monthly reflection under the title 'What Went Well' and 'Even Better if'.
- 10 blank pages at the back that are a mix of lined, squared, and blank.