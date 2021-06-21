Back
Design Brief

Looking for a landing page redesign

Hello there,

Our landing page is in need of a redesign. It's for a translation platform that's just getting started.

To get an idea, go to www.jala.net and look at the present one.

Thanks!

Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
