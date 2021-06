Design Brief

Hi! I'm looking for a designer to create a slider bar where users may select from 0 to 10. As users move the slider, the bar should gradually fill with colors, beginning with green (at 0), progressing to Amber (peak at 5), and ending at 10. (with deep dark red). The colors should have a smooth gradient transition. Users can only select one step increment at a time.

I would also like to insert this into a word document and also onto a website.