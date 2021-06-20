Back
Design Brief

Web, Graphic Design

A newly launched DTC brand builder is looking to create a design portfolio/holding website that is simple, clean, young, soft, and tech-professional. There are a total of 2-3 pages. If you are interested, please contact me.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
